NSC party leader Pieter Omtzigt is "not at all surprised" about the division within his party. "I am proud of a party where members discuss things with each other. If you are surprised by a party where members think differently, then you should create a one-person party or a North Korean communist party. I don't think either of these is a desirable alternative," Omtzigt said after the first members meeting. There, 150 members were informed about the stalled Cabinet formation.

This division was audible in the corridors of the meeting, but not to the journalists in the room where the members, spread across 17 tables, were negotiating with Omtzigt and other NSC MPs. The press were not allowed to walk around, but could only follow the discussions from behind a barrier.

It is known that the party has received about 2,000 emails from members in the past week, half of whom think it is right that the NSC has stopped the negotiations, the other half do not. Some of the NSC members, like some of the parliamentary group, also have difficulties cooperating with the PVV, while others do not at all.

Omtzigt does not know whether he will be able to unite all members and voters again in the next formation phase. The voters are just as divided as the members, as previous surveys have shown. "That is the constant challenge of a politician. It is the constant challenge of standing up for your ideals. We constantly reason from that. We started with the rule of law and we continue to stand for that.”

The NSC party leader would prefer to see a broad extra-parliamentary Cabinet formed "in which we basically don't have any ministers," he said afterwards. In his opinion, such a Cabinet could also consist of more than four parties and with ministers from other political movements. The party wants "a loose connection between government and parliament. Parliaments could never do the things that a parliament should do".

He again made fun of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who had said years ago that you shouldn't be with Rutte for vision, but should go to the eye doctor. "You have to be in parliament for vision," Omtzigt emphasized.

"But you know, I'm not going to shut everything down completely right away," Omtzigt said. The new mediator Kim Putters had to be given space.