A 24-year-old man was arrested in Tilburg on Friday for attempting to steal food worth over 600 euros from a supermarket in Tilburg's Spoorzone district, the police reported. The suspect did not scan any of his purchases at the supermarket's self-checkout and walked to the exit with a receipt he had previously received, where he was stopped.

Around 4 p.m., security staff at a supermarket in Jan Heijnstraat observed two people putting products in each other's baskets and shopping carts. It turned out that the suspect had not scanned anything at the self-service checkout, but wanted to "pay" at the supermarket exit with a receipt he had previously received, according to the police.

However, the 24-year-old suspect was stopped at the exit and was taken to the police station and the groceries have been returned to the supermarket.

The permanent place of residence of the suspect is not known to the police.