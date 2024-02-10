Errol H.V., the mastermind behind the big diamond heist at Schiphol Airport, was working on a documentary series with Amsterdam film producer Scenery before his arrest. Filming and interviews for the documentary have already taken place, spokeswoman Eva Peters told ANP. However, it is not yet known when and where the documentary series will be broadcast.

The documentary filmmakers from Scenery have been in contact with 59-year-old H.V. since January last year and recorded an interview with him in four days. They also have a large archive of private photos and videos from H.V.'s childhood. Scenery says that they will take "an objective point of view" for the documentary and "critically examine the story from all sides". The film producer reported that based on conversations with H.V., a script for a drama series or feature film is also being worked on.

In December 2021, H.V. was sentenced on appeal to 9.5 years in prison for the major diamond robbery at Schiphol Airport. He was on the run for a long time, but this week he was arrested on the Spanish island of Ibiza. During the robbery in 2005, diamonds worth almost 73 million dollars were taken. The perpetrators left behind a portion worth around 30 million dollars near Schiphol Airport. The rest of the gems were never recovered.

H.V. also talked about the Schiphol raid in De Telegraaf on Saturday. The interview is based on several "secret meetings" that employees of the newspaper had with H.V. in the Netherlands and in Ibiza. He lived there and allegedly earned money with massages, De Telegraaf wrote.

According to Telegraaf sources, the FastNL investigation team had been looking for H.V. for months before his arrest. However, it is not yet clear when the master thief will be extradited.

In 2019, the court imposed a sentence of up to seven years and six months for the theft of 70 million euros worth of diamonds - the largest diamond heist in Dutch history. However, the suspects were allowed to await their appeal in freedom, the newspaper wrote.