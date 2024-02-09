The trade association for student housing Kences is optimistic about the plans of Dutch universities to reduce the influx of international students. Kences expects the measures to contribute to alleviating the housing shortage among students, says director Jolan de Bie. According to Kences, there is currently a shortage of more than 23,000 student homes, and without intervention, this threatens to increase to 57,000 homes in 2030.

According to Kences, almost a third of all students living away from home come from abroad, and the balance is currently missing. "If there is any form of guidance on this, it will certainly have an effect," says De Bie about the plans. "We are very pleased that the universities see the shortage of student housing as one of the reasons for wanting to control the influx."

The universities, student housing providers, municipalities, and the government have previously drawn up an action plan to tackle student housing shortages. The parties are looking, among other things, at housing students in municipalities bordering university cities. Universities also inform new international students about the lack of housing and advise them against starting their studies if they have not yet found accommodation.

National student union LSVb also said it was "great" that universities are taking steps to tackle the issue of internationalization. But the organization warned against making courses Dutch-only, and determining what the range of courses will be. "Plans by parties such as the PVV and the BBB, which want all courses in Dutch, are not in line with the global labor market and the wishes of students," said LSVb chairman Elisa Weehuizen.

The universities have agreed, among other things, not to develop new English-language bachelor's programs. They will also map out which English-language courses can still switch to Dutch, and the institutions will no longer actively recruit at international fairs.

Many students would like to study in English, but there are also many Dutch students who want to study in Dutch, said Weehuizen. "There are two sides to these plans. They must be balanced. For an international business course, it is good to argue why it should be given in English, but for sociology it is good to argue why it should be given in Dutch, because otherwise you miss the nuance in Dutch."

The student union also wondered to what extent changing from English-language to Dutch-language bachelor's programs, as the universities want, is in line with the master's programs, which are often in English. "The minister's plans completely ignore master's programs. That is a shortcoming of this law."

Weehuizen referred to Education Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf proposal to limit the influx of foreign students. This theoretically would make it possible for universities and colleges to set a maximum number of students for English-taught courses. Currently, this is only possible for an entire program. According to Weehuizen, there is no reason to exclude master's programs in the rules.

According to the association, the upcoming law will have no effect on Dutch students who want to study abroad through an exchange program. "It has been arranged at a European level that we treat students from the EU the same," said the LSVb chair.

