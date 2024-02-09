The man whom the justice department sees as the "broker" in the murder of Peter R. de Vries is "not the spider in the web." On Friday, his lawyer, Ronald van der Horst, told the bunker-style court in Amsterdam-Osdorp that "he has become entangled in a web that you can no longer escape." The alleged shooter, who he also represents, was also stuck in a "hornet's nest."

A life sentence has been demanded against both men. The alleged shooter, Delano G. (24), has not wanted to say anything about his role. The 28-year-old' murder broker' Krystian M. has hinted several times that he acted under heavy pressure from others without wanting to go into further detail about this. "These are very young people who acted under a force field that is largely hidden from the court's view," said Van der Horst.

Peter R. de Vries was shot on the sixth of July 2021 when he was walking to his car after taping an episode of RTL Boulevard in Amsterdam city centre. He died of his injuries nine days later. The Public Prosecution Service thinks that Ridouan Taghi ordered the hit because de Vries was aiding a crown witness in the Marengo trial. Taghi has always denied this. He is not a suspect in the murder case on de Vries.