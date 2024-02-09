The NTR will show an interview with Dries van Agt recorded years ago, which was to be televised shortly after he died. Jeroen Pauw interviewed the ex Prime Minister in 2015. The interview will be shown in Het Laatste Woord at 11:10 p.m. on NPO 2 on Friday. It was announced on Friday that Agt passed away on Monday at 93.

In the interview, Dries van Agt speaks about his life and the significant political issues that crossed his path. For example, the emotions surrounding the release of the Breda Three, the Moluccan actions, the crown riots in 1980, and his strained relationship with Queen Beatrix will be discussed, says the NTR. Van Agt will also talk about his family and wife Eugenie, whom he always called “his girl.”

Episodes of Het Laatste Woord were already broadcast with Liesbeth List and Willibrord Frequin. The conversations with Jeroen Pauw are broadcast posthumously.

The programming at the NPO will also be adjusted on Sunday morning due to the death of Van Agt. Adieu God? with the former Prime Minister will be broadcast on Sunday at 11:55 a.m.