The police made their first arrests of people suspected of being involved in the farmers' protests on Monday evening and Tuesday morning. The public prosecution service called the damage and blockades "unacceptable" on X. The actions have "nothing to do with peaceful demonstration," they added.

A 39-year-old man from Klarenbeek and a 35-year-old from Eerbeek are suspected of dumping garbage and also of arson. They were arrested during the protests on the A50 and are currently in custody.

"A demonstration is permitted within the limits of the law, but this was not the case during the actions on Monday night. The criminal offenses committed in these actions are unacceptable," acting Police Chief Gert Veurink said. The police report that they are preparing for future farmers' actions.

"The setting alight of bales of hay and possibly asbestos on the motorways a severely punishable offense," Rinus Otte, chairman of the board of the Public Prosecution Service, said.

Farmers demonstrated at fifteen places in the country. Hay bales and garbage were set on fire, causing the closure of driving lanes. The police had to protect firefighters in Staphorst, Steenwijk, and Apeldoorn, who were attacked by the protestors. No people were arrested in those cases.