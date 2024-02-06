The 34-year-old Rotterdammer, who is suspected of involvement in drug manufacturing at the Schammenkamp in Rotterdam-Zuid, will remain in custody for at least fourteen days, according to the Public Prosecution Service (OM). The suspect also remains under full restrictions, meaning he can only contact his lawyer.

The suspect was arrested last Saturday after the explosion in an office space under an apartment building in Zuidwijk, Rotterdam, on the 29th of January. Three people died, with two more being wounded.

The explosion's cause is potentially linked to a drug lab. Among the rubble, police recovered various items and materials consistent with the production of drugs.

What the suspect was specifically doing is still being investigated. He is the man who, along with others, took the initiative to go searching for the body of one of the three people missing. Together, they found one person buried under rubble and removed the body. He was a relative of several of those involved in the search.

The Rotterdammer is not suspected of causing the explosion as of this time. This is because it has not been proven yet that the explosion happened because of drug manufacturing. In the investigation, the police are also looking into the possible involvement of one of the fatal victims in the possible drug lab.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the explosion and fire is ongoing. The police would “very much like to get into contact” with people who may have more information about what happened at the Schammenkamp.