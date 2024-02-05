The Metropole Orkest and the Radio Filharmonisch Orkest left the Grammy Awards empty handed on Sunday night. The Metropole was nominated in the Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album category with their album, Olympians. The Radio Filharmonisch Orkest was nominated in the Best Orchestral Performance category for the recording, Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces.

The Metropole has won one Grammy Award out of six nominations, taking home a trophy in 2015 for their album, Sylva. This year, The Metropole lost out to the Count Basie Orchestra, which won with Basie Swings The Blues. They were up against stiff competition, with Mingus Big Band, Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society and the Chick Corea Symphony Tribute also winning nominations.

The Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra lost out to the Los Angeles Philharmonic and conductor Gustavo Dudamel for Adès: Dante. They were in the running with the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, and the San Francisco Symphony.

The Grammy Awards were presented for the 66th time on Sunday night. Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus were the top winners at the presentation of the world’s most important music awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Swift won two Grammys, including Album of the Year, for Midnights. She made history as the first artist to win the prize four times. She also surprised her fans by announcing a new album during the show.

Eilish won Song of the Year with her Barbie ballad, “What Was I Made For?” and Cyrus picked up the Grammy for Record of the Year with Flowers. Victoria Monét also picked up the award for best new artist.

SZA, the big favorite with nine nominations, also took home three Grammys and Phoebe Bridgers became the artist with the most awards. She received four Grammys, three of which she won as part of the female trio boygenius.

Dutch drummer Bram van den Berg, who has been filling in for the iconic rock band U2 for a number of months, performed with the group from The Sphere in Las Vegas. There were also performances during the ceremony by Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell and Billy Joel, among others. Tracy Chapman also made an unexpected appearance on stage. She sang her 36-year-old hit “Fast Car” with country singer Luke Combs.

The now 59-year-old Chapman has rarely performed in recent years. She last toured in 2009. Her presence at the Grammys earned her a standing ovation from the audience.

Combs revived the iconic song last year by releasing a cover. His version became a big hit, especially in the United States. It also earned him a nomination for Best Country Solo Performance, but the award went to colleague Chris Stapleton.

Fast Car earned Chapman a Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 1989. That year, she also won prizes in the categories Best New Artist and Best Contemporary Folk Album.