Airline pilots handed out flyers at Schiphol Airport on Monday to raise awareness about plans to allow flights with only one pilot in the cockpit, what they believe to be a “worrisome development in aviation.” They referenced plans by aircraft manufacturers, specifically Airbus, in which technology will be used to replace the second pilot in the cockpit at any given moment.

Dutch pilots’ union VNV said it has not been proven that such a move would improve safety. Quite the opposite, the labor union argued, deeming it essential to have two pilots working together in the cockpit.

“International studies and practice show that humans are the essential factor for high safety standards in aviation. For example, a system lacks creativity, resilience, leadership, teamwork and survival instinct,” the pilots’ association argued. “We support new technology that benefits safety. Two pilots working together with that technology take safety to a higher level.”

In addition to aircraft manufacturers, the European aviation authority EASA also appears to think such a change has potential, according to VNV. The union noted that the regulator already indicated last year that it would consider allowing flights on a limited scale in 2027 where aircraft are flown by one pilot.

However, the EASA deemed it “absolutely unrealistic” for all aircraft to be manned by a single pilot by the end of the decade. The aviation authority said this was mainly due to the degree in which it expected automation to advance in the coming years.

VNV asked the aviation companies “not to gamble with safety and to stop replacing a pilot with unproven technology.” The labor union made this appeal together with other international pilot associations.

The Dutch union also wants an independent and scientific investigation into the plans. This should focus on the “medical and psychological implications,” but also on the costs and benefits of removing a pilot from the cockpit.