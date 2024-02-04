The minors arrested on Saturday for a firework bomb in The Hague are a 15-year-old and two 11-year-olds from The Hague, the police reported on Sunday. It is already the fourth time this week that minors have been arrested in The Hague in connection with explosions, according to AD.

In een portiek aan de #Oudemansstraat in #DenHaag is omstreeks 17u een vuurwerkexplosief afgegaan. Niemand raakte gewond, meerdere minderjarigen zijn aangehouden. Wij doen ter plaatse onderzoek. @POL_Laak — Politie Eenheid Den Haag (@POL_DenHaag) February 3, 2024

The explosive device was detonated at around 5 p.m. on a porch on Oudemansstraat in the Laakkwartier. However, no one was injured in the incident, but there was considerable damage to the porch.

The three suspects were arrested in the vicinity of the incident. The two youngest were questioned by the police in the presence of their parents and were then allowed to go home. The 15-year-old is still in custody. The police are investigating.