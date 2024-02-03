People in the area of the fatal explosion and fire on Schammenkamp in Rotterdam did say they smelled gas beforehand, but the date of those reports was uncertain, the Public Prosecution Service confirmed on Friday. Investigators have not determined a cause, and have said that the possibilities of an accident, crime, or negligence have not been ruled out.

The incident left three people dead and two others injured. Many more have been homeless since the incident, relying on friends, family and the municipality to help them with shelter for the time being.

"Well I understand that local residents did smell gas, or something like it, and I also understood that measurements have been taken but nothing was found," said Lisan Wösten, from the Public Prosecution Service, at a press conference on Friday. She said those reports from residents were made earlier, but she could not specify a date or time. She also could not say if those reports were made on the same day as the explosion.

"Measurements were made, but nothing was found," she said. "I can't say when that was."

The investigation is moving along, but it is complicated. A team of "experienced investigators" is involved, and it could take quite some time. The remaining portion of the building was too unstable for investigators to work, and was dismantled piece-by-piece this week.

"There is a lot of rubble that needs to be cleared and investigated," she said. "We are keeping all options open."

The difficulty also made it hard to track down three men who were missing, all of whom have since been found dead. On Wednesday, the body of the first missing person, a 43-year-old man, was found by relatives who defied authorities and entered the skeleton structure to hunt for their family member's remains. On Thursday evening, officers found the body of the second missing person, a 22-year-old man.

Investigators found human remains among the rubble early Friday morning. Police believe it concerns the third missing person, a 33-year-old Rotterdam man.

During the press conference, authorities said there was no reason to believe there were any other victims.