The border crossing to Belgium, the A67 near Eersel, is still closed due to protesting farmers, according to an ANWB spokesperson. However, the A16 at Hazeldonk is open again, the ANWB reported. Earlier, the Markiezaat junction (A4) had also been reopened.

Belgian farmers have been blocking the border crossing since Thursday night in protest against the Green Deal and because they are dissatisfied with the European fertilizer regulations. Dutch farmers have also joined the protests.

"We are not here for fun, but because we want to stand up for our rights," one of the Dutch farmers who took part in the protest told NOS Radio 1 Journaal.

Even though he is also not happy that the blockade is inconveniencing motorists, he argues that farmers have been inconvenienced for three years. And nobody listens. "Our licenses are not being renewed, we are not getting legal certainty for the business, and the banks don't want to participate in the financing. So we are completely blocked with our business and don't know which way to go," the farmer said.

No other roads are currently closed in the Netherlands because of the farmers' actions. However, on Friday evening, the farmers protested on highways in several places in the country. For example, the A7 near Hoorn was closed in both directions. In Friesland, farmers also drove onto the A7 and the N31 near Drachten, and near Utrecht, a highway entrance was blocked on the A12 near De Meern and hay bales were on fire.

Furthermore, a lane on the A1 highway between Rijssen and Markelo remained closed all night as the emergency services had to clear debris from fires following an agricultural demonstration. Several fires had been set along the highway in all kinds of debris and garbage. According to the ANWB, the road is now clear again.

In addition, a group of farmers with 40 tractors went to the provincial government building in Utrecht on Friday evening. They presented a letter with important action points to the King's Commissioner Hans Oosters. According to his spokeswoman, he has agreed to convey the letter to outgoing Agriculture Minister Piet Adema and the Utrecht representative Mirjam Sterk of Nature and Agriculture.

According to RTV Utrecht, most farmers came from the east of the province, from the area around Woudenberg and Renswoude. Afterwards, according to the broadcaster, a load of manure was left at the entrance to the provincial government building.

The Farmers Defense Force announced on Friday that protesting farmers will hold wild actions until Tuesday, as is currently happening in the border region with Belgium. Leader Mark van den Oever said that FDF representatives will meet on Tuesday to prepare a major national action.