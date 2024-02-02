Last year, 128,000 new patients were diagnosed with cancer in the Netherlands, 2,000 more than in 2022. Over 900,000 Netherlands residents currently have cancer, according to the Dutch Cancer Registry, published by the Integrated Cancer Center of the Netherlands (IKNL) ahead of World Cancer Day on Sunday. The IKNL noted that there are significant differences in early diagnosis between the various types of cancer.

According to the IKNL, the increase in cancer diagnoses last year was expected based on the Netherlands' population growth and aging population.

The IKNL noted significant differences in what stage cancer is diagnosed at. Cancers with early, visible symptoms - like a visible skin abnormality for skin cancer or a lump you can feel for breast, thyroid, or testicular cancer - are more often caught in a favorable stage. Cancers of the internal organs, which tend to only show symptoms at a late stage, often go unnoticed until treatment can no longer help much.

About 70 percent of thyroid, uterine body, and skin cancer cases are diagnosed at a favorable stage. The same is true for about half of breast, cervix, prostate, and kidney cancers. But early diagnosis for cancer of the esophagus, stomach, bile ducts, and pancreas only happens in about 10 percent of cases.

According to the IKNL, population screenings also contribute significantly to early diagnosis. The proportion of earlier diagnoses for breast cancer increased from 28 percent at the end of the 1980s to 45 percent in 2022 thanks to the population screening and more awareness. For colon cancer, there was an increase from 19 to 25 percent.