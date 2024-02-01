Uber received a privacy fine of 10 million euros because the technology company is too unclear about how it handles the personal data of European drivers. According to the Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP), which imposed the fine, Uber did not provide sufficient transparency about how long the company kept this type of data. In addition, it was unclear to which countries outside Europe Uber forwarded that information. Uber also allegedly made it difficult for drivers who performed rides via the company’s app to request information about their personal data.

According to AP chairman Aleid Wolfsen, transparency about the processing of personal data is essential for protecting your privacy. “If you don’t know what happens to your data, you don’t know whether you are being disadvantaged or treated unfairly, and you cannot stand up for your rights,” he said.

The fine followed a complaint on behalf of 170 French drivers, who complained about the effort they had to go to to access all the data that Uber had collected about them. Under European privacy guidelines, companies are obliged to share that information with customers or users of an app upon request. Uber did have a digital form to make such a request, but according to AP, Uber made the form challenging to find.

“This shows that Uber placed such a high threshold when drivers wanted to exercise their right to privacy and that is not allowed. Uber should have facilitated the drivers. That is also stated in the law,” said Wolfsen.

The fact that a Dutch regulator ultimately imposed the fine is because Uber’s European headquarters are in Amsterdam. According to AP, Uber has now taken measures to improve matters. The originally American company has objected to the fine.

Uber, which has annual revenues of tens of billions of dollars, has resolved “the small number of low-impact incidents reported by drivers,” the company said in a statement. “We continue to optimize the handling of data requests and always work constructively with the authorities to address any concerns.” Uber also said that the AP has declared most of the drivers’ concerns unfounded.