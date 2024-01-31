A 45-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of involvement in the death of a one-year-old baby in June 2022. The woman was the child's daycare provider.

The child became unwell while staying at a gastouder location, a smaller daycare offered out of someone’s home, in the municipality of Alphen-Chaam. The one-year-old was taken to a hospital and died two days later. After an investigation, the child turned out to have died from "inflicted injuries," the police reported on Wednesday.

The childminder care location was closed down after the death of the child. The suspect, who will be interrogated, will be arraigned on Friday. In the interest of the ongoing investigation and with a view to the privacy of those involved, the police will not make any further statements.