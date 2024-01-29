The government’s plans to cut another 500 million euros from the youth care budget are “draconian” and irresponsible, according to State Secretary Maarten van Ooijen of Public Health. All cost savings measures that can reasonably be taken in youth care are already being implemented, he told NOS ahead of a parliamentary debate on the youth care budget.

The coalition agreement of the outgoing Rutte IV Cabinet includes a cut of 500 million euros to youth care that still needs to happen. That comes on top of the Youth Reform Agenda adopted last year, which Van Ooijen believes will save 1 billion euros per year.

The additional cuts have been reversed for 2024, but cuts will have to be made from next year, Van Ooijen wrote in a letter to parliament ahead of the debate. He lists options for making cuts, including an income-linked deductible, stopping serious dyslexia care, and no longer reimbursing youth care from the age of 18.

But to NOS, he stressed that these are not responsible cuts. “I only listed what the options are,” he said. “I have done my homework. But if you ask me, I would say: each of these options is irresponsible for the most vulnerable children in the Netherlands.”

“I have always said: budget cuts must not come at the expense of the most vulnerable children,” Van Ooijen said. And these are “heavy measures that often affect children in very vulnerable situations.”

There are no other good austerity measures to implement because everything “reasonable and feasible” is already being done, the ChristenUnie State Secretary told the broadcaster, referring to the Youth Reform Agenda. The youth care sector is already cutting costs more than any other healthcare sector, he said.

Van Ooijen said it is up to the new government to decide whether to implement more budget cuts on youth care or scrap them. But if the new government doesn’t take office soon enough, Van Ooijen will still have to find a solution. He asked parliament to “give him direction” in today’s debate.