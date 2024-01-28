All international trains to Germany will be running again on Monday. The NS confirmed this after the German union GDL announced on Saturday that the train drivers' strike would end earlier.

The major six-day strike by Deutsche Bahn (DB) staff was originally due to last until 6 p.m. on Monday. However, the GDL union announced on Saturday that the work stoppage will now end at 01:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Der GDL-Streik wird vorzeitig zum Montag, 29.01., 2 Uhr beendet.



Der Notfahrplan der DB Verkehre gilt noch bis einschließlich Sonntag, 28.01. Am Montag, 29.01. kommt es voraussichtlich noch zu Beeinträchtigungen. Aktuelle Informationen auf https://t.co/rnaSSELCgU — Deutsche Bahn Personenverkehr (@DB_Bahn) January 27, 2024

However, Deutsche Bahn (DB) has announced that there may still be disruptions to long-distance traffic on Monday. Nevertheless, trains will be running again as usual from Monday morning, NOS wrote.

Due to the strike, no trains have been running between the Netherlands and Germany since Wednesday. This includes all ICE International trains to Germany and the intercity to Berlin. Arriva trains have also not been running between Heerlen and the German city of Aachen since Wednesday.

According to the German news agency DPA, the GDL union and Deutsche Bahn have agreed that there will be no further strikes until March 3, NOS reported.