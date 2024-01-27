VVD party chairwoman Dilan Yeşilgöz is confident that a Cabinet consisting of PVV, NSC and BBB will lead to stable cooperation with the VVD. She said this at the party's general meeting. However, she knows that many Dutch people have concerns about this.

The party leader is also convinced that many VVD positions can be realized in a new Cabinet. Yeşilgöz has already indicated that she only wants to provide tolerating support.

"There is a good chance of fruitful cooperation, which is very much desired by the voters. In which we can fulfill much of our election program. And we will not let this opportunity pass us by," said Yeşilgöz.

According to Yeşilgöz, the interlocutors PVV, NSC and BBB must "also show what they are willing to do for the Netherlands. We will do everything we can to help this country move forward and really work for the people at home."

She emphasized that the VVD will not allow it if parties want to undermine the "foundations of the rule of law". "Whichever table we sit at, we will always stand up for our democratic norms and values. Because that is also what we were founded for."

Rutte not concerned about VVD but polls are “disappointing”

Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte is confident that Dilan Yeşilgöz, who succeeded him as VVD leader, can continue to lead the party in a good way. He also denies that the VVD is going through a "deep valley". "Do you call this a deep valley? I have been in the ravine thirty times myself," he responds laconically. However, he admits that recent polls are "disappointing".

The election result for the VVD, which won 24 seats, was not what Rutte had hoped for. Things did not calm down for the party after that.

Yeşilgöz announced that she did not want to govern but only wanted to tolerate, which led to dissatisfaction within the VVD. In addition, the party is divided over the controversial law about the distribution of asylum seekers. Even though Yeşilgöz strongly opposed the law, the VVD Senate faction voted in favor of the law.

Despite the unrest, Rutte has confidence in Yeşilgöz. "She will one day be the first female prime minister," Rutte predicts. He doesn't think it's surprising that she needs some time to get going. "I have led this party for seventeen years from blunder to blunder, that is all part of it."

According to Rutte, Yeşilgöz has leadership qualities, but "I cannot put into words exactly why", said the prime minister. He did think a speech she gave on Friday evening was "magical".

At the party congress on Saturday, Yeşilgöz said she was not thinking about quitting. However, she acknowledged that “things really could have been better.”