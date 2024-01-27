Two officers were injured by suspects in two separate incidents in Vlissingen on Friday evening.

In the first incident on Friday at 9.30 p.m., the police were called in because an employee of a restaurant in the Aagje Dekenstraat in Vlissingen reported that two men were on his terrace and were threatening him. When the officers arrived, the two men initially refused to identify themselves. When one of them, after a formal request, handed over his passport, one of the officers checked his ID. The 34-year-old suspect then became aggressive and demanded his passport back. A short time later, the suspect became violent and punched one of the police officers in the face, giving him a black eye. It was only after using pepper spray that the officers managed to control and arrest the man.

Klappen vangen als je gewoon je werk doet om deze samenleving veiliger te maken!?! Geweld tegen agenten? Dat accepteren wij niet! https://t.co/4FXvJUBJ2A #Vlissingen via @Politie — Politie Zeeland (@POL_Zeeland) January 27, 2024

In the second case, a female officer was injured in the Torentijd cell complex at 2.45 a.m. on Friday when she tried to remove a 26-year-old suspect's handcuffs. When one of the handcuffs had been removed, the arrested woman violently hit the officer on the head with the steel handcuff. As a result, the officer suffered a bleeding wound on the head.

The suspect had been arrested shortly beforehand together with a man because he, the driver of a car, did not agree to a saliva test during a roadside drug test in Serlippenstraat. The woman, who was a passenger in the car, spat in the officers' faces and insulted them.

The police officer had to be taken to hospital for treatment of the head injury.



Injured in Rotterdam stabbing incident

In another accident on Friday, a person was injured in a stabbing incident in a house on Ellewoutsdijkstraat in the Charlois district in Rotterdam, the police reported on X. The victim was transported to hospital with injuries. The police arrested a suspect in the home and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.