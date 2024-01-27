In an extremely turbulent time for the VVD, party members are meeting for a congress in Noordwijkerhout on Saturday. The Liberals are in a tight spot: an election defeat was followed by disagreement over party leader Dilan Yeşilgöz's decision not to join a right-wing cabinet, but only to tolerate it. The Senate party's support for the controversial dispersal law completed the chaos and discontent. Yeşilgöz will have to convince her party colleagues of her course.

However, the official agenda of the congress and the general meeting does not mention any perils. But members can also put their concerns on the agenda themselves, Yeşilgöz said on Friday. "So it will definitely come up, AND I will address it myself in my speech," she said. Otherwise, according to Yeşilgöz, it will be as it usually is at congresses: "With discussions, with debates, with different opinions. But we are a broad-based people's party. To be honest, I've never seen the VVD any other way". Although there are "strong ideas", things will not get too heated at the congress: Many VVD members want to wait for the Cabinet to be formed first.

These strong ideas mainly concern the dispersal law. The right wing of the party strongly opposes this law, while many local authorities say they need it. The party's parliamentary group in the Tweede Kamer was against this law, which regulates the fair distribution of reception places for asylum seekers throughout the country. Furthermore, it was also an important issue for the VVD in the run-up to the Tweede Kamer elections. Nevertheless, the entire Senate faction decided to support the law - by VVD State Secretary Eric van der Brug, after all. As a result, Van der Burg got the law through the Senate.

Yeşilgöz has already written a letter to the members and will have to prevent the party from becoming even more tense on Saturday. A difficult task, especially as she can say little about what happens at the formation table (where the VVD negotiates with the PVV, NSC and BBB). This formation, in which negotiations are taking place with the PVV and in which Yeşilgöz has already indicated in advance that she only wants to provide tolerant support, is also a divisive point for the liberals.

However, many VVD members want to wait for the outcome of that formation first. VVD members who have recently openly complained about the party's direction have also indicated that they want Yeşilgöz to remain as party leader. The VVD does not have a direct alternative either. And the complaining liberals also hope that peace will return to the party after the congress.