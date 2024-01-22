More than a million people visited the 12th edition of the Amsterdam Light Festival, which opened November 30 and closed on Sunday night. It was the second consecutive year the festival drew over a million visitors. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, an average of 750,000 people attended the festival.

During the festival, people can view luminous works of art in and along the canals in the center of Amsterdam by boat, but also from the roadways and bike paths. This year, visitors saw 24 artworks that made use of light created especially for the festival by “emerging talents and festival veterans,” as the organization described it.

This season’s Amsterdam Light Festival had the theme LOADING... Revealing Art, AI and Tech, where the artists paid attention to technology and artificial intelligence, and their impact on everyday life. The route for the most recent edition was expanded by a kilometer, covering a stretch of 7.5 kilometers in total.

A Festival Hub on Hoftuin was added, as were points designed to take the best photographs. There was also a special festival app, which was downloaded over 50,000 times, the organization stated.

The next edition will get underway on November 28, and will close on January 19, 2025. The theme will be Rituals.