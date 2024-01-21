PSV failed in their quest to break the all-time record of most consecutive wins in the Eredivisie on Sunday. The Eindhovenaren equaled the record held by Guus Hiddink’s side in the 1987-88 season last week but could not become the new record holders. Despite an early goal from Johan Bakayoko, Peter Bosz’s side was held in Utrecht after Othman Boussaid equalized for the home side.

PSV were given a boost pre-match as Jerdy Schouten passed a fitness test to start in the midfield. The 27-year-old came off with an injury in the KNVB cup match against FC Twente on Wednesday. He replaces Joey Veerman, who got injured in the warming-up before the game mentioned above and is still out of action. Walter Benitez returned in goal, replacing Joel Drommel, who is in goal for all the cup matches this season.

Peter Bosz’s side took the lead in the seventh minute. USMNT full-back Sergino Dest crossed the ball into the box, which was nodded into the far corner by Johan Bakayoko.

Utrecht, who were also on an unbeaten run of nine matches, had their first meaningful shot after 26 minutes. Ex-PSV striker Sam Lammers had a low-driven shot from an acute angle, which Benitez blocked with his right leg.

The striker, who has just joined Utrecht after a disappointing period in Scotland with Rangers, had the most significant chance of the half in injury time. He took a touch in the box before aiming the ball towards goal with a shot while sliding, which Benitez did brilliantly well to keep out with his fingertips.

Utrecht came out much stronger in the second half than their opponents. A cross from Boussaid was headed onto the crossbar by Hidde ter Avest after 52 minutes played. A short goalmouth scramble followed where PSV could eventually clear their lines.

But Ron Jans’s side kept pushing and scored a minute later. Lammers played a low cross into the box, which Boussaid got to before Jordan Teze and rifled it home before celebrating in front of the fans in the Galgenwaard.

Utrecht were working hard and more than holding their own, restricting PSV to one chance in the rest of the match. Mike van der Hoorn lost the ball in a dangerous position while attempting to dribble it out of the defence. It was then played to substitute Hirving Lozano, who cut inside before hitting the crossbar with his attempt.

The league leaders have another tough match on Wednesday as they face Feyenoord in the KNVB Beker. FC Utrecht is already knocked out of the cup and will return to action next Saturday against Excelsior away.