The province of Zuid-Holland’s plans to require the construction of predominantly affordable new homes are not economically viable, according to Minister of the Interior Hugo de Jonge. He is in favor of regulations to build more affordable homes but considers it unwise for the province to go beyond the standards set by The Hague.

The province has concluded deals with the national government to have a total of 235,000 homes built in the coming years, according to Nu.nl. At least two-thirds of newly built houses in Zuid-Holland must be classified as affordable, the province announced on Friday morning. These houses must not be more expensive than 355,000 euros. In addition, half of these newly built houses must be social housing.

However, De Jonge considers it "really unwise" for Zuid-Holland to draw up its own plan and go beyond the standards set by the government. The province would be putting the cart before the horse," he said. He fears that builders will build fewer houses as a result. He also warned that the rules for market participants will become unclear if each province draws up its own plan.