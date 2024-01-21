Amsterdam residents and visitors were able to visit a special garden set up in the Museumplein on Saturday to celebrate National Tulip Day. Around 1 p.m., attendees were allowed to pick a bunch of tulips for free.

Over 200,000 (cut) tulips of different varieties and colors were planted for the special event. The theme for this year’s National Tulip Day was "Let's Dance!", and the garden was opened by special guest DJ Hardwell.

🌷 Vandaag is het Nationale Tulpendag, de start van het nieuwe tulpenseizoen.



In de pluktuin op het Museumplein stonden meer dan 200.000 tulpen.



💐 Heb jij ook een bosje geplukt? pic.twitter.com/jobkmKwMgI — Gemeente Amsterdam (@AmsterdamNL) January 20, 2024

Even though it is midwinter and most bulb fields are snow-covered, in the Netherlands the tulip season has started. The 12th edition of the National Tulip Day is "Really a happening," florist Douwe Hoving from Dalen told RTV Drenthe. "That really is the start of the season for the tulip industry."

Those who prefer to pick their flowers from the open field will have to wait a little longer, as tulips usually bloom in mid-April, RTV Drenthe wrote.

National Tulip Day is normally held every third Saturday in January.