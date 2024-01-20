Employees consider a healthy work-life balance more important than pursuing career goals, according to research carried out by temporary employment agency Randstad. Personal happiness and mental health are valued as high priorities, with about 60 percent of Dutch employees saying they would turn down a job if it negatively affects their work-life balance.

The research shows that 45 percent of Dutch workers consider themselves ambitious when it comes to their career. In addition, 28 percent feel the need to take on more managerial responsibilities, but globally, that share is 47 percent.

“This reflects a trend where employees are prioritizing flexibility, work-life balance and mental health,” Randstad said.

The temporary employment agency also observed that employees born after 2001, members of Generation Z, relatively often feel like they are misunderstood by their employer. According to Randstad behavioral scientist Oscar van Mourik, they also often emphasize personal values ​​and a healthy work-life balance. “Overall, these findings illustrate a lack of understanding between employers and the youngest generation in the workplace.”

This means that employers must recognize that their rising talents have new priorities “to create a future-oriented and sustainable working environment.” This could include learning future-proof skills, such as the application of artificial intelligence, but also coaching, well-being and mindfulness, he said.