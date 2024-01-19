Inappropriate behavior like sexual harassment and bullying is a big problem in the music industry. Research conducted by Taskforce GO! among nearly a thousand music professionals showed that over half have faced transgressive behavior in the past five years. Task Force GO! is a working group founded after the abuses behind the scenes at The Voice of Holland came to light.

Annabel Heijnen, chairman of the working group, told Nieuwsuur that she was “very shocked” by the results. “We knew that The Voice was not an isolated incident, but the figures are really very intense. Not only for the people who deal with inappropriate behavior but for the entire music sector: people sometimes leave because it is unsafe.”

The research shows that women, ethnically diverse people, and people between the ages of 25 and 34 are the most vulnerable to transgressive behavior. Less than 10 percent of incidents get reported. Over half of respondents think confronting colleagues could negatively affect their careers. And of the reports received, 48 percent were left unhandled. “We want to investigate this further because it has a very demotivating effect if something happens to you,” said Heijen. In the Netherlands, victims of unwanted behavior in the creative sector can report it to Mores Online.

According to Heijen, an often informal working atmosphere and invisible power relations in the music sector are breeding grounds for transgressive behavior. “The behavior most often takes place in an informal setting, such as at a party after a performance,” said the chairman of Taskforce GO! The music sector must become “safer and more inclusive.”

A national campaign called “I set the tone” kicks off on Friday. It is aimed at the music sector. Several ambassadors from the industry spoke out in favor of a safe and inclusive music sector during the Eurosonic Noordeslag music festival in Groningen.