Europe has officially recognized Limburgse vlaai as a protected regional product. From January 22, the vlaai from Limburg will have the protected geographical indication (PGI), 1Limburg reports.

The PGI is a European regulation that protects regional products from copying. The label means that only bakers from Dutch and Belgian Limburg are now allowed to sell vlaai under the name “Limburgse vlaai.”

It also means that Limburgse vlaai must meet several requirements. For example, it must be baked on Limburg territory, consumers must be able to eat a piece of vlaai by hand, no whipped cream should be added on top, and it can never be frozen. The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) will monitor compliance with the rules.

A group of Limburg bakers have been lobbying for the PGI label for years. Baker Marce Roubroeks is delighted with the recognition. “There was so much for sale that called itself Limburgse vlaai, because the name apparently sells, but that had nothing to do with our regional product,” he told 1Limburg. “That is why it is now extra important that this was successful. Because the Limburgse vlaai is the showcase of our province.”

Hundreds of regional European products carry the PGI label, including balsamic vinegar from Modena and Gouda cheese.