Monday will have numerous snow showers in the Netherlands. The sun will shine in between the showers, and it will be around 2-5 degrees. It can become white in places due to the showers. Locally, you could say there will be more of a White Monday than a Blue Monday, Weeronline reports.

Blue Monday is the name given to the third Monday of January, which is called ‘the most depressing day of the year.’ It was invented by the British psychologist Cliff Arnal, who even designed a formula for it. The day is meant to make people downcast as it is usually grey and dark, and the vacations are far away. The concept of Blue Monday received a lot of criticism, especially from a scientific angle. Yet it comes back every year and is used by the commercial community for various promotions.

There will also be showers on Tuesday. The sun will shine in the afternoon on that day, too. It will be a little colder with the temperature at around 1-4 degrees. Wednesday looks to be very dry and calm, with a lot of clouds.