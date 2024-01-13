The coat of missing Yoran Krol (16) from Sleeuwijk was found in the Merwede river near Papendrecht. The police say this happened on Friday afternoon after a tip-off.

An extensive search will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday to help find the boy. He was last seen on the 24th of December at 00:30 a.m. at a youth center in the neighboring Almkerk. His bike was later found on the Merwedebrug, which is around ten kilometers away.

People can help in the search via the Coordination Platform of Missing People (CPV), starting in Sleeuwijk and continuing in a circle of 30 kilometers in diameter around the Brabant town. The police are coordinating and helping with the search. The search will mainly take place in the direction of the Boven-Merwede River.