Metro 52 to Amsterdam-Noord is running according to schedule again, the Amsterdam public transport company GVB announced on Friday morning. Ferry F9 between Sporenburg and Zeeburgereiland is still out of service due to a technical issue.

The metro tunnel under the IJ flooded due to a broken water pipe on Tuesday afternoon. The GVB had the pipe repaired and the tunnel pumped dry by Wednesday, but the break left a lot of mud behind. On Thursday, the GVB still expected that cleaning that up and fixing any damages would take until Sunday at least.

Early Friday morning, the Amsterdam public transport company announced it was slowly starting up metro line 52 to Amsterdam-Noord. At around 8:50 a.m., the GVB said the metro was running according to the timetable.

The Amsterdam company also experienced several issues with its ferries this week, including discovering a technical fault that forced it to take five of the 14 ferries out of service for the time being.

On its website, the GVB said that ferry F9 between Sporenburg and Zeeburgereiland was still out of service and would remain so until further notice.

The bad luck culminated on Wednesday afternoon in a period when no metro and significantly fewer ferries were crossing to Amsterdam-Noord. Tens of thousands of travelers were affected.

During the resulting chaos, travelers verbally assaulted and harassed the bus drivers deployed as alternative transport. The GVB called that “unacceptable,” pointing out that the bus drivers could do nothing about the problems and were working very hard to get everyone to their destination.