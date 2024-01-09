This winter’s first skating marathon on natural ice will happen in Winterswijk, Gelderland, on Tuesday evening, the skating union KNSB announced. The ice thickness at the Winterwijkse IJsvereniging’s maintained rink is thick enough to host a competition for men and women, the KNSB said.

On Monday, the KNSB reported that there were seven locations in the running for organizing the first skating marathon on natural ice. Given the weather conditions, Winterswijk and Haaksbergen had the best chance.

Last winter, Burgum in Friesland hosted the season’s first skating marathon on natural ice on 14 December 2022. The winter before, it was Noordlaren on 26 December 2021.