Investigators in Bolivia announced the seizure of 8.7 metric tons of cocaine destined for the Netherlands. The cocaine was cleverly disguised on top of a load of wooden floor tiles being transported by truck.

It was believed to be the largest cocaine seizure in Bolivia's history, said Eduardo del Castillo, the Bolivian Minister of Government. Bolivian President Luis Arce estimated that the value of the seizure was 526 million dollars, which conerts to 480.2 million euros, if the drugs were sold on the street in Europe.

Locally, the drugs were valued at 224 million dollars, or roughly 204.5 million euros. The seizure was announced on Friday afternoon local time.

"Likewise, four people who were part of this criminal organization were arrested, nine raids were carried out and four properties were seized," Del Castillo said. The properties taken by authorities were used to mask the cocaine within the wooden flooring. The four suspects were all identified as men. "The investigations are ongoing."

The Bolivian special forces unit involved in the drug bust said it was not a discovery made by chance. "This great feat is due to the analysis of information that our troops carried out, managing to identify a container where the cocaine was skillfully camouflaged in wooden boards," the unit wrote on social media.

"We will continue to operate in every corner of our country, because the fight against drug trafficking is a never-ending job."