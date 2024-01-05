Curaçao and Sint Maarten will only first receive the Caribbean guilder as their currency on March 31, 2025, and not in 2024. The Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS) confirmed this on Thursday.

The new currency was already announced earlier, but at the end of last year there was uncertainty about the introduction date. This was because the bank had sent the 2022 annual report to the press which stated that the introduction date of the new currency would take place in the second half of 2024.

However, the date of March 31, 2025 had already been agreed in consultation with the commercial banks.

The Dutch Antilles were dissolved on October 10, 2010. Since that time, Curaçao and Sint Maarten have formed a monetary union, and the Bank of the Netherlands Antilles became the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten.

Politicians on both islands think the introduction of a new currency is long overdue. In addition, the current Netherlands Antillean guilder is considered relatively easy to counterfeit when using modern techniques.