It may be possible to skate in certain places next week, says Weeronline. The chance of fun on the ice is greatest on flooded meadows, shallow ditches, and landscaped tracks. Given the high water levels, larger lakes are not expected to freeze quickly enough.

It will not be cold enough this weekend, said a spokesperson for Weeronline. It will start to freeze from Sunday. He expects the first icing next week. It may be possible to skate on Wednesday and Thursday in several places.

Where precisely is reliant on certain factors. The water is moving a lot in lakes and rivers due to the high water levels. The water boards are trying to shift the water. The board can usually help the ice grow faster, for example, by shutting down the pumping stations.

"But that isn't an option right now," said a spokeswoman for the association of regional water boards. The high water peak is expected for the next few days before the Maas. Saturday and Sunday, it will be before the Rhine.

Meadows and ditches that are further away from the rivers and where the water is stagnant will freeze the easiest, Weeronline explains. The ice can proliferate if there is also no wind at the right times. The spokesperson expects this could happen in several polders in Friesland earlier in the week.

If there does happen to be some ice on the big lakes, it is unwise to venture on it, he goes on to say. If the water freezes a bit and the water below then drops, then such a lake is "not very skateable". He does not expect any real problems anytime soon because he believes it will become apparent soon enough whether a lake or pond is sufficiently safe.