Champagne is growing in popularity in the Netherlands. Sales are currently 30 percent higher than before the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by the Dutch Beverage Trade Association (VDN) published last week.

Because Christmas fell on a Monday last month, sales volume was a bit slower during the holidays compared to other years, according to a spokesperson. Most champagne purchases made around Christmas and New Year's happen somewhat last minute in stores.

The trade association based its findings on representative samples among stores of affiliated members. Until recently, the Netherlands - compared to countries such as Belgium, Germany, and France - was never a typical champagne country. "But that changed considerably during coronavirus, and we almost saw a doubling of sales figures."

While champagne is gaining in popularity in the Netherlands, sales are dropping in France, where the sparkling wine is produced. In the last two months, sales there fell by a fifth compared to the same period the previous year, probably due to the country's sharp increase in food and drink prices.

Inflation did not seem to care off those living in the Netherlands. According to trade organization VDN, the prices of other food products rose at a more exaggerated rate compared to champagne.

"A bottle of Moët & Chandon, still the most-sold champagne in the Netherlands, usually costs more than 50 euros and now costs 40 euros," said the spokesperson. Last year, there seemed to be a shortage of champagne, but that was not the case in December, he added.

The trade organization has also seen a rise in sales of cheaper alternatives, like Cava from Spain and Prosecco from Italy.