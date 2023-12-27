A 14-year-old Dutch boy died in Austria after a skiing accident where he fell two dozen meters off an embankment, police in the Austrian state of Tyrol said in a statement. The accident happened at about 1:50 p.m. on Boxing Day at the Hochoetz ski resort, a popular location for vacationing families with several runs for beginner skiers and snowboarders.

The boy was skiing by himself on a somewhat more advanced red run known as "Sie." Police said, "In the area of the 'Kühtailebahn' valley station, he went over the edge of the piste for reasons unknown, and fell about 25 meters over a steep embankment, where he remained seriously injured."

Another skier heard the accident, and looked to provide assistance when he found the victim. He first called for assistance, before trying to tend to the victim. "A lift attendant and another skier immediately provided first aid," police said.

An air ambulance crew arrived on scene to take over measures to resuscitate the victim, but their efforts were unsuccessful. The boy died at the scene.

An autopsy was scheduled to determine the cause of death, police said.