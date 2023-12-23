Utrecht Centraal and Amsterdam Centraal are in the top ten of the best railway stations in Europe, according to research conducted among the 50 most visited stations in Europe by the consumer advocacy group Consumer Choice Center.

The annual European Railway Station Index evaluated train stations based on various criteria, including their opening hours, availability of facilities like shops, accessibility for people with disabilities, connections to other stations, frequency of train delays, the comfort of waiting areas, ease of taxi access, and the quality of information provided to travelers.

Zurich Hauptbahnhof ranks highest on the list, followed by Vienna Hauptbahnhof. Berlin Hauptbahnhof and Bern are tied for third place. Utrecht Central Station comes next, and Amsterdam Centraal also makes the top ten, securing the eighth position.

In the previous ranking in 2022, Utrecht was ranked 29th, while Amsterdam shared the second rank with four other cities.

This year's top ten is completed by Frankfurt Hauptbahnhof (6th), Napoli Centrale (7th), Paris Gare de Lyon (9th), and Oslo S and Vienna Meidling, which share the tenth rank.

The bottom five are all occupied by German stations, with Bremen scoring the lowest among the 50 most visited stations in Europe.

The researchers found that many German train stations scored poorly due to the government's introduction of a low-cost train ticket last year, which allowed unlimited train travel for 9 euros per month. This resulted in a significant increase in passenger numbers, overwhelming a train system not designed to handle such high volumes.

Top ranked European railway stations among 50 busiest locations