Waste processors have suffered 65 million euros in damage this year due to exploding nitrous oxide canisters, reports the Association of Waste Companies. The trade association said it was a miracle that there have not yet been any injuries as a result.

The nitrous oxide cylinders are often dumped in the residual waste and then explode in garbage trucks and incinerators. This year, thousands of canisters have already exploded in incinerators. “That is dozens of explosions per week,” a spokesperson said. "Installations regularly have to be completely shut down for this purpose."

Since January, nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, has been on the list of prohibited substances under the Opium Act. Before the ban, the cylinders could still be returned for reuse. This happened en masse because the deposit was often 30 euros per large cylinder.

There is no longer a deposit system since the ban took effect. Every month, tens of thousands of empty and half-empty laughing gas cylinders end up on streets, squares, in nature areas, or in waste containers.

Together with the Dutch Association for Waste and Cleaning Management (NVRD), the waste processing companies sounded the alarm at an early stage with the Ministry of Justice and Security, as well as the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, and the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport).

However, the government has thus far maintained that there is no causal link between the ban on nitrous oxide and the increase of cylinders dumped on the streets and in the trash, the waste processing organizations claim.

It is mainly employees of incineration plants and garbage trucks who are at great risk from exploding canisters, the spokesperson says. But bystanders are also at risk. "The cylinders are often still partially filled." If a compressor-style garbage truck then squeezes them, and they explode, shrapnel can strike someone standing dozens of meters away, the spokesperson continued.

Waste processors have begun to secure certain areas with reinforced glass to protect employees against flying projectiles. Where possible, the cylinders are picked out by crane or by hand. "But it concerns thousands of bottles; so many bottles still end up in the incinerators. If one explodes there, the installation must be shut down regularly. And sometimes another day has passed before such a power station has started up again, or often much longer."

The NVRD and the Waste Management Association expressed their great concern about the government's position in a letter to the Tweede Kamer last month. Due to the damage and safety risks, the sector will pass on the costs to municipalities and citizens, they warn.

Cabinet responds by offering help while refuting claims

The Cabinet now says it urgently wants to find a solution to the problem. This could come in the form of financial compensation for waste companies to finance preventive measures, said the Ministries of Justice and Security, Infrastructure and Water Management, and Health, Welfare and Sport in a statement.

The ministers also claimed there was never really a formal deposit system in place for the nitrogen oxide canisters. "There was, however, their own system of deposits from the nitrous oxide traders. This only applied to cylinders that were refillable." The traders themselves have decided to stop the deposit, according to the ministries.

The cylinders that now explode frequently are manufactured differently than before, the government offices said in their joint statement. The new bottles are "for illegal use and not refillable."

The three ministries have been in discussions with the waste sector for some time and said they also feel the urgency to find a solution. The Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport is responsible for the Opium Act. The waste sector falls under Infrastructure and Water Management, and the Ministry of Justice and Security is responsible for enforcement.