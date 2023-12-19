The Dutch Ministry of Defence is acquiring cameras and two ships to protect infrastructure in the North Sea, such as wind turbines, drilling platforms, internet cables, and gas pipelines. State Secretary Christophe van der Maat informed the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, about this on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Defence has shifted to permanent monitoring of the North Sea over the past six months, moving away from its earlier on-call strategy. This change is in response to an increased threat level following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It was announced on Tuesday that cameras, radar systems, and equipment capable of recognizing ship signals will be installed on drilling platforms and wind turbines. Two new ships will also be purchased. “They will have a small crew and be equipped with sensors and underwater equipment to investigate suspicious situations,” the Ministry wrote.

“By purchasing these resources, the military organization is strengthening its ISR capacity (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance). This capacity contributes to the deterrence of possible perpetrators of sabotage and espionage,” the Ministry added. According to the Ministry, the main threat consists of surface ships carrying out unwanted activities underwater.

This announcement came as there have been several reports of espionage activities by the Russian navy in the area in recent months.