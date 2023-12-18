Caretaker Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren is concerned about the "new political wind" that has started to blow in The Hague after last month’s election victory by far-right political party PVV, led by Geert Wilders, she said on WNL op Zondag. Wilders' party has stated in its program that it no longer wants to send money or equipment to Ukraine.

According to Ollongren, the PVV is trying to take shelter "behind the dikes," while international defense policy is necessary for the security of the Netherlands. Ollongren stated that the defense of the Netherlands extends beyond the country's borders, including, for example, to the borders of Ukraine.

"The international threats are bigger than ever. We have not lived in these kinds of dangerous and uncertain times since the Cold War." Ollongren warned the PVV, "Watch out! You can't put your head in the sand."

She believes that money should be made available for the defence of Ukraine because this is necessary to ensure the future security of the Netherlands. The fact that the Tweede Kamer adopted a motion last week to continue this support provided her with some cautious reassurance.