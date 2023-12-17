The victim of a stabbing in Rotterdam harassed the ambulance personnel that tried to help him, according to police. Emergency services found a 26-year-old Rotterdammer with stabbing wounds at around 06.30 on the Duikerstraat. The police aimed a taser at the man because he was harassing ambulance personnel. They did not need to use the weapon.

After his wounds were treated, the man was taken to the hospital. A 25-year-old Rotterdammer has been arrested for the incident. It is still being investigated how he is involved.

The stabbing incident started in a house on Hanrahstraat, after which the victim and suspect moved to Duikerstraat via Berlagestraat, the police reported. The Duikerstraat and the Berlagestraat in the Rotterdam neighborhood of Prins Alexander were closed for investigation. The police are looking for witnesses.