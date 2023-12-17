There were three more explosions in the Netherlands on Saturday evening. It was earlier reported that explosion incidents have tripled compared to last year, and it does not show any signs of stopping, with three more incidents occurring in Rotterdam-Zuid, Almere, and Zwijndrecht.

The first explosion to be announced by police was at a porch house at the Persoonshaven in Rotterdam-Zuid on Saturday evening. “Fortunately, the residents were not injured. There was damage to property.” the police announced. The suspect fled the scene. The police are asking for any eyewitnesses to come forward.

There was severe damage to a house at the Valetaweg in the Danswijk in Almere. A person was also slightly injured and treated on the scene by ambulance personnel, reports HV Almere. A spokesperson for the safety region said the blast also damaged the adjacent house. There was no fire.

It is the second explosion in two days in Almere. A home on the Freejaplantsoen in Almere Poort was hit on the evening of Friday going on Saturday. The mayor has closed the building after the incident.

The police reported a third explosion in Zwijndrecht, which happened around 04.00. According to the police, one suspect fled the scene on the Koninginnenweg. Nobody was wounded.