A Russian-owned Dutch company based in Voorschoten evaded official sanctions by organizing dozens of shipments of technological components and other items to Russia over the past 18 months, according to an investigative report by Dutch television program Nieuwsuur. In addition to sending items which violate European Union sanctions, the company also sent thousands of other items to Russia. Sanctions against Russia have intensified since Russia escalated its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Russian customs data obtained by Nieuwsuur show that the Dutch company, ETW-Tekhnologiya, sent eight shipments in August that included electronics components which were added to European sanctions lists in the weeks that followed. The products added to the sanctions list can be used in Russian weapons systems.

Additionally, ETW-Tekhnologiya were alleged to have sent another 135 shipments valued at over 1.2 million euros which were likely to violate sanctions. The company also sent thousands of other shipments of technological items not on sanctions lists since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Nieuwsuur reported.

The goods were all seemingly sent to various destinations, when in reality the country of Russia was the intended destination, the news magazine show claimed. ETW-Tekhnologiya made it appear as though shipments were to be delivered to clients located in Dubai or Hong Kong, but the customs data obtained by Nieuwsuur showed the products cleared customs inspections in Russia. The Dubai company, EDM, was established about a year ago sharing its official address with a hotel. The company only conducts business with ETW-Tekhnologiya, and the Russian owner's company in Moscow, Nieuwsuur alleged.

Asia Pacific Links is one company name used in Hong Kong, which was accused of supplying drone parts to Russia, according to Reuters. The company director and its owner are on U.S. sanctions lists.

ETW-Tekhnologiya is reportedly owned by Mikhail Volovik. He refused to answer attempts to contact him by phone or email regarding the recent allegations. On its website, the limited corporation claims to supply laboratories and researchers with instruments and equipment. It also claims to service that equipment. The company also claims to finance projects, and provide logistics services regarding "optimum warehousing and consolidation of cargo."

Someone with Volovik's name was also found in the Panama Papers investigation into offshore company holdings. The person listed in the Panama Papers has an address in Moscow, and was the shareholder of a logistics company and finance firm registered in the British Virgin Islands.

The customs data showed that the Dutch company also provides electronics equipment and products for fossil fuel firms which violate sanctions, Nieuwsuur said. A company registered in the name of Volovik's wife, Mashpromexport, trades with Russian State fossil fuel firms Rosneft and Gazprom, as well as defense vehicle firm Remdizel, which is part of Rostec. The companies are all subject to sanctions, according to Nieuwsuur.

When contacted by Nieuwsuur, the Dutch company director of ETW-Tekhnologiya, Hans Develing, said he was unaware of any activity that might be construed as a violation of EU sanctions. He resigned before the story from Nieuwsuur was published online. His predecessor, Freek Snel, quit in June after receiving information from "somebody in the Netherlands government."

The Dutch Customs office said it was difficult to check when goods which transit via Russia actually leave that country for their stated destination.