Rent in the private housing sector can increase by a maximum of 5.5 percent next year. That is 4.5 percent inflation plus 1 percent, the government announced. It will announce the maximum rent increase for regulated housing later this month.

This rent increase applies to homes in the private sector - independent homes, studios, apartments, and moorings of houseboats.

The maximum rent increase in the private sector is 1 percent plus the lowest of either wage development or inflation. Inflation from December 2022 to December 2023 was 4.5 percent. Collective bargaining wages increased 5.8 percent in the same period. So, inflation was used to determine the maximum rent increase for 2024.

Private sector tenants usually get rent increases on the commencement date of their lease. The 5.5 percent cap applies from 1 January 2024 to 1 May 2024, when the law regulating the limit to private sector rent increases expires. After that, landlords can determine rent increases for themselves again.

Outgoing Minister Hugo de Jonge for Public Housing is working on a proposal to protect tenants in the private sector against high rent increases after May, the government said.