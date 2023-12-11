A press photographer caught NS CEO Wouter Koolmees smoking on the square outside Amersfoort Central Station. Smoking has been banned on the square since November last year and on the platforms since January 1 of this year, RTV Utrecht reported.

There are plenty of signs reminding smokers not to smoke around the station, but Koolmees apparently missed them or found the temptation too great. The press photographer caught him lighting up on Sunday.

NS-baas Wouter Koolmees betrapt met peukje op rookvrij station Amersfoort: 'Vreselijk stom van me' https://t.co/Fqe2CmeQ8K — RTV Utrecht (@rtvutrecht) December 11, 2023

Koolmees was quick to offer an apology. “This photo of me obviously does not help in making the station square in Amersfoort smoke-free. Very stupid of me. I should not have done that there. My apologies,” the NS CEO said.

He added that quitting smoking “is at the top of my list of New Year’s resolutions, and this is another reason to make it happen.”