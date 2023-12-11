Ajax beat Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday to extend their unbeaten run in the Eredivisie to seven games. Brian Brobbey and a penalty from Steven Bergwijn gave the Amsterdammers a 2-1 win. They have now climbed to fifth in the table.

The home side took the lead after seven minutes. Kristian Hlynsson played the ball to Kenneth Taylor, who had overlapped him. The young midfielder backheeled it into the box to Brian Brobbey, who spun his defender before scoring from close range. It was the 21-year-old’s sixth goal in the league this campaign.

Brobbey was fouled for the penalty, resulting in John van ’t Schip’s side doubling their lead. Sparta goalkeeper Nick Olij came out to claim the ball but was beaten to it by Brobbey, who was then fouled. Ajax captain Bergwijn took the penalty, giving Olij no chance as he smashed it into the top corner.

The away side from Rotterdam brought some excitement back to the match after 55 minutes when Camiel Neghli’s drive flew past Diant Ramaj in the Ajax goal from an Arno Verschueren assist.

However, Jeroen Rijsdijk’s side did not trouble Ajax in the closing stages of the Johan Cruijff Arena. They have another tough match next weekend against FC Twente. Ajax will now focus on the decisive game against AEK Athens in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. The Amsterdammers are already knocked out but can qualify for the Conference League with a win.

Vitesse Arnhem picked up their first home victory and their third win of the Eredivisie season on Sunday. Goals from Gyan de Regt and Amine Boutrah were enough to bear Heracles Almelo.

Gyan de Regt scored the fourth goal for Vitesse at the GelreDome this season. The young winger was played through by Kacper Kozlowski before seeing his shot go in via Heracles goalkeeper Michael Brouwer.

Heracles were awarded a penalty after half an hour played. Vitesse goalkeeper Eloy Room fouled Anas Ouahim after the midfielder had dribbled past him. However, Room made up for the foul by saving Emil Hansson’s poor attempt from the spot.

The Arnhemmers made it 2-0 in the 73rd minute. Million Manhoef played the ball to Marco van Ginkel in the box, who missed it, ensuring it rolled perfectly to substitute Amine Boutrah, who only had to slide it home.

It was a big win for Vitesse, who are now two points behind Almere City and RKC in 17th. FC Volendam are bottom of the table and one spot below Vitesse with three points less. Heracles must also look over their shoulder as they are two points clear of the relegation play-off spot.