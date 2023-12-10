SP leader Lilian Marijnissen, who recently resigned, received "too little support" at the last meeting of the SP party board to continue as party leader, said SP MP Bart van Kent. He was present at the meeting on Friday evening, at which, according to Van Kent, the board members expressed doubts about Marijnissen's performance. As far as Van Kent is concerned, Marijnissen did not have to resign. "But I understand that she cannot continue with too little support."

SP MP Michiel van Nispen agrees. With the departure of Marijnissen, the SP parliamentary group is temporarily left with four MPs.

Marijnissen could not be reached for comment on Van Kent's statements for the time being. In her letter to X, in which she announced her resignation on Saturday afternoon, Marijnissen wrote that she had realized "that a new face is needed in the party" after the "past elections did not bring the result for the SP that we had hoped for and that the Netherlands so urgently needs".

Het was een eer om volksvertegenwoordiger te zijn. pic.twitter.com/irhZfeiBhN — Lilian Marijnissen (@MarijnissenL) December 9, 2023

She told RTL Nieuws that part of the party does not want to wait for the investigation into the election results that has just begun, but wants a new face immediately. "For me, that is the reason for this step," Marijnissen said. The results of this investigation will be discussed on February 10 in the party council, the highest body of the SP.

Marijnissen succeeded Emile Roemer as party leader of the SP on December 13, 2017. In the 2021 parliamentary elections, the party lost five seats under her leadership; in last month's elections, the party lost another four. The SP also suffered losses in the last provincial council and municipal council elections.

Even though Van Nispen was not present at the board meeting, the resignation announced by Marijnissen on Saturday "has become apparent in recent days". He is aware of the noises within the party that Marijnissen no longer has full confidence as party leader. "Party leadership is a very difficult position. You can only do that with the full support of your own party," he said. Van Nispen understands Marijnissen's decision to quit when "part of the party doubts you".

Van Kent called Marijnissen's departure "a great loss for the SP and for politics". Van Nispen also considers the resignation unnecessary and calls it "sad".

Party chairman Jannie Visscher does not want to say anything about the "internal meeting" of the party board on Friday evening. "Based on her own observations, Lilian has made the decision to stop." According to Visscher it was a "normal meeting".