Mobilization for the Environment (MOB), together with Greenpeace Netherlands and Milieudefensie, is taking legal action against Schiphol's nature permit. The environmental organization announced this at the end of September and submitted a notice of appeal to the court on Friday. According to MOB, the permit should not have been granted due to "gross substantive and procedural shortcomings".

Schiphol was granted a permit in September by the outgoing Minister of Nitrogen Christianne van der Wal, which initially allowed 500,000 take-offs and landings. From November 2024, however, the airport must be reduced to around 450,000 aircraft movements per year.

The environmental organization MOB has been waging a legal battle against the environmental damage caused by air traffic for years. In the past, the prevailing opinion was that a separate nature permit was not required, but the government recognized in 2020 that it is indeed necessary. One important reason is the emission of nitrogen oxides by aircraft. These pollute the air and can have harmful effects on nature.

The organizations Schipholwatch and Vereniging Vlieghinder Nieuwkoop also support the procedure. "The environmental organizations find it unacceptable that, in the middle of the climate crisis, all legal tricks are being pulled out of the cupboard to legalize the largest possible airport. Schiphol must adhere to the limits of climate, nature and the environment," they stated in a press release.

The environmental organization Schipholwatch emphasized that the municipalities are doing nothing and "watching their citizens being invaded by the aviation industry on a daily basis." According to Shipholwatch, the nature permit is a unique opportunity to bring Schiphol "back within the law - to 400,000 or perhaps even 300,000 flights", the organization said.