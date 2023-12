The Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, published on Thursday a playlist with the favorite song of each of the 150 elected Members of Parliament. The playlist is available on the music streaming service Spotify. The new Tweede Kamer was installed in The Hague on Wednesday following the 2023 parliamentary elections.

“From inspiring tunes to timeless hits, this colorful collection reflects the diversity in musical preferences of our 150 elected representatives,” the description on Spotify reads. The complete list can be found below this article.

Dutch folk singer André Hazes is the most featured artist on the list with five songs, followed by British rock band Queen (4), American pop singer Michael Jackson, and Irish rock band U2 (3).

Several party leaders seemed to appreciate English-language music. PVV leader Geert Wilders submitted “Back To Black” by British soul singer Amy Winehouse. Frans Timmermans, the leader of the left-wing alliance PvdA/GL, chose “Thunder Road” by American rock singer Bruce Springsteen.

VVD leader Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius submitted “Jolene” by American country singer Dolly Parton, while BBB leader Caroline van der Plas chose “The Load-Out” by American rock musician Jackson Browne. Lilian Marijnissen (SP) opted for “Bad” by U2, and Esther Ouwehand (PvdD) picked “People” by British rock band Gnod.

A few party leaders stand out with their choice. The NSC party leader Pieter Omtzigt picked the famous cantata “O Fortuna” by Carl Orff. Rob Jetten (D66) submitted "Bumayé" by the hip-hop and jazz band from Zwolle, Typhoon & New Cool Collective. Henri Bontenbal (CDA) submitted Symphony No. 9 by Austrian composer Anton Bruckner.

Far-right politician and FvD party leader Thierry Baudet, who portrays himself as an ardent defender of classical music, surprisingly chose "Free as a Bird" by the Beatles for his playlist selection.